Ida weakens but produces heavy rain and gusty winds

Ida has weakened since landfall, but is continuing to be a heavy rain producer across our region today. As of 3pm, Ida was still maintaining tropical storm strength with sustained winds of 40 mph. Ida should weaken to a tropical depression this evening as it continues its track northeast. We have one final wave of heavy rain with a few embedded thunderstorms to contend with this evening. An isolated tornado is possible as is always the case with land-falling tropical systems, but the overall risk is very low.

Scattered showers will be possible through the overnight with clearing conditions tomorrow. Once Ida exits our region, high pressure will build into the region and clear us out. It will be a pleasant week as temperatures maintain the middle-80s. By this weekend, a few more clouds will return to the area, but we are leaving precipitation chances out of the forecast.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain continues, but will come to an end late tonight. 1-3″ of additional rain is possible. Wind gusts over 30 mph possible. Overnight low temperatures in the low-70s. Chance of rain: 90%.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain coming to an end by 10am then overcast with windy conditions. 1-2″ of rain likely. Chance of rain: 60%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear overnight and pleasant. Overnight lows in in the upper-60s.