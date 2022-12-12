Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains.

Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past Friday.

Inside an abandoned home was the body of an African American person. Calhoun believes the person was in their early 20s.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department in the case.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter