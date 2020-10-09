SHANNON, MISS. (WCBI) – This week, thousands of high school students from across the region were scheduled to be at an annual career fair.

But Covid 19 means the “Imagine the Possibilities” Career Expo is going virtual.

Students at Shannon High School are logging on to this year’s virtual career expo.

Because of concerns over Covid 19, the decision was made to bring the 18 career pathways, videos from area professionals and other material, to the students.

That information can be accessed either online, or through an app. And Shannon High School Career Coach Dee Coleman will work with teachers to help them develop lessons around the material.

“I think since it’s all virtual, one thing kids have in their hands is cell phones, they can access it anytime, but also I will get with teachers at Shannon and figure out how we can integrate the career expo into lesson plans,” Coleman said.

While the virtual career expo is available to seventh through twelfth graders, it targets high school sophomores. That is a change from previous years when eighth graders visited the expo.

Stewart McMillan is the Toyota Wellspring and CREATE Project Manager and says teachers favored the change.

“The switch to tenth grade allows students to have more of a deep dive, thinking about the rest of their high school career and looking at post secondary, be that, going straight into a profession , a two year community college, four year university, to meet their needs,” McMillan said.

Students like the new format and understand the importance of making plans for life after high school.

“It’s going fast, I was just in ninth grade, I’m already a junior,” said Student Irelen Bogan.

Since the career expo is virtual, it is available throughout the entire school year to students in all 17 counties served by CREATE.

There are prizes from APPLE computers For tenth graders who log on, and complete videos and other assignments.

You can visit the expo at www.itpcareerexpo.com