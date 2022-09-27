Increased fire danger for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunny, dry weather continues this week. Fire danger is increased for Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool with lows dropping into the upper 40s – give that A/C a break!

WEDNESDAY: A “fire weather” warning is in effect for the entire region. This means fire danger will be significantly higher than usual thanks to breezy winds, dry air, and very dry ground/surface conditions. Avoid anything that could cause a spark as grass fires start & spread more easily in this environment. Aside from fire concerns, expect a sunny day with highs in the 70s!

REST OF WEEK: The sunny, dry weather continues but moisture will subtly increase relative to Wednesday. This should bring gradually improving fire concerns.

WEEKEND: Some clouds/moisture from Ian could spread as far west as far northeast MS this weekend, but no significant rainfall is expected. There could be a shower Sunday, but most are likely to stay dry.