Increasing numbers: Women continue to rise in manufacturing industry

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – They are caregivers, entrepreneurs, and bosses, and you see them in increasing numbers in manufacturing settings.

According to the U.S. Census and Bureau data, about 30% of women make up the manufacturing industry.

From production line workers to engineers, and managers, women are finding a place in the field.

Senior Supervisor in Mixing at Yokohama, Jackie Robinson is never one to back down from a challenge. Working her way up from production to supervisor she said there is room for more women in the industry.

“I’ve had some obstacles come my way being female in the manufacturing business but it comes with the territory. I take it and I just go ahead and put my best foot forward,” said Robinson.

Quality Engineer Quadra Townsend-Wilson always enjoyed problem-solving.

She said working in a male-dominated field takes a lot of grit.

“Manufacturing specifically will grow you some tough skin for sure. so to come into the manufacturing just make sure you have the mind that is always willing to learn and form those different relationships,” said Townsend-Wilson.

She said it’s important to continue to diversify the industry.

“Diversity is very important because I may not be able to touch the core of a person and motivate them to change a different route and try a little harder but another woman may be able to reach someone else,” said Townsend-Wilson.

Yokohama’s General Manager and Vice President of Operations Phillip Calhoun said women play a vital role.

With three daughters himself, he said it is important to give females exposure to manufacturing careers.

“There is power in girl power and female power and we witness that and untap that at Yokohama in Mississippi. Female employees bring innovation, creativity, and discipline and they are also excellent decision-makers. Last but not least, they make for some of the best transformational leaders,” said Calhoun.

Ben Harris is the Mechatronics Instructor at the Communiversity.

He typically sees one to two female students a year in each of their programs.

“We have fairly active participation with women students. A lot of them do not want to be stuck behind a desk. They want to be out and actively doing something in the plant. They don’t want to be doing the same thing every day, and they like the challenge of problem-solving,” said Harris.

Yokahama’s newsletter now features a spotlight article: Women in Manufacturing.

They said it’s important to highlight their female employees because their stories often get lost.

