Infant dies from COVID-19 in Mississippi, MSDH confirms

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another Mississippi infant has died from COVID-19.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the passing today.

The child was under the age of one. The agency did not release when the child died or where.

Records from MSDH show 14 children under the age of 18 have died from COVID since 2020.

Most of the deaths occurred in the 11 to 17-year-old range.

This is the second infant the health department has recorded as dying from the virus.

MSDH encourages everyone over the age of six months to get the vaccination.

