Injured Ole Miss student recovers from New Orleans terrorist attack

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCBI) – Freshman Finance major Parker Vidrine has now been identified as the Ole Miss student who was injured in the New Orleans terrorist attack.

Last week, Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced the student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical care.

Boyce said he had spoken to the student’s mother and extended the university’s support.

In a Facebook post, his family confirmed he is back home and recovering.

