MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate has died at Marshall County Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections identified the inmate as Nora Ducksworth, 52.

MDOC said Duckworth died of natural causes.

An autopsy will be done to determine Duckworth’s exact cause of death.

MDOC said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Duckworth is the second inmate to die at Marshall County Correctional Facility since Saturday.