Inmates at Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility earn theology degrees

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of inmates at a regional jail achieved a milestone when they recently earned theology degrees.

When Jeremy Ray came to the Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility, he said he was looking for opportunities to go deeper in his faith.

“I got saved in 2012, after being in prison for two years, when I transferred here in 2018 Lord spoke to me and it was a great way to continue my education,” Ray said.

Ray was part of the most recent graduating class for the 2023 Impact International School of Ministry. After three years of study and hard work, Ray, and six other inmates, earned their Bachelor of Theology degrees.

“With a theology degree I can continue to teach classes, lead small men’s groups, should open doors for me when I get out of prison, continue doing ministry, whether it’s preaching in churches or any kind of programs I want to set up,” Ray said.

Jeffory Turner plays guitar in the weekly worship services at the correctional facility. He was also part of the graduating class and said the theology course, along with other faith-based opportunities, made a big difference.

“You see more joy, more peace, you’re free, even though you’re behind bars, you’re free, even though you’re behind bars, you’re still free because there’s a lot of despair and desperation. Most guys tell you when you first get locked up you feel like the world has ended, it’s a bit of hope you can hang on to,” Turner said.

Sheriff James Meyers said the voluntary, nondenominational theology course is well-rounded.

“It also incorporates anger management, how to deal with substance abuse, how to deal with a lot of stuff. Most of them, once they get out will contact us, the warden, chaplain, and talk about how it made a difference in their life,” Meyers said.

Now that they have their theology degrees, Ray and Turner said they will continue serving whether it’s in jail or in the real world. And Meyers said it’s encouraging to see men find true freedom, even behind bars.

Students in the three-year theology program are state inmates serving their sentences at the Regional Correctional Facility.

