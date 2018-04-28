OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors from Starkville and Oktibbeha County Schools faced off in the first ever Innovation challenge finals.

The competitions featured 9 different business proposals created by high school students.

They all had one goal in mind, and that’s to win $500 to use to start up their business.

The event allows for high school students to have their ideas heard and students are given advice on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

“It benefits you getting together and actually starting your product because many people have great ideas but they don’t know where to start so with this event, the innovation challenge, people can come together and actually help with the mentors and eventually get their product out there and get selling it and making money,” said student Marlee Jones.

The MSU college of business is hoping to host this challenge again.