Insurance agent explains how to recover property lost in storms

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Power outages, fallen trees, and broken windshields are just a few of the effects of a storm.

Rebuilding after a storm takes time.

Some lose their homes. Others lose belongings.

Insurance can help replace those losses.

Alfa Insurance agent Austin Bowman discusses what’s covered in a homeowner’s insurance policy.

“Standard homeowners insurance covers the dwelling structure, which is the standing structure of the home and your personal belongings, so your personal property as well as your other structures. So, portable units outside, standing shops, anything of that nature,” said Bowman.

Through personal property coverage, Alfa said your homeowner’s policy will repair or replace items that are stolen or damaged in a covered event, like a tree falling into your home.

However, for events that may not be covered like lightning strikes, you can add endorsements to cover or replace particular belongings.

“We offer an endorsement here with Alfa that covers lightning surges and strike to their appliances. People worry about their laptops, their TVs, their refrigerators, their freezers,” said Bowman.

Thunderstorms can have a ripple effect.

Vehicles are also damaged sometimes from high winds or fallen trees.

However, Bowman said vehicles are only covered under auto insurance.

In an auto insurance policy, you a have collision deductible and comprehensive deductible coverage and liability.

“For weather related events, your comprehensive coverage is going to come into effect, so, it’s crucial to have, especially with the weather we’ve had these last few months. It will cover a tree falling on it. It covers hail damage, windshield replacement. All that falls under your comprehensive deductible,” said Bowman.

But it’s important to remember that all insurance policies are not the same.

Bowman encourages talking with your agent to understand what your policies cover.

You can contact Alfa Insurance or your personal insurance company for more questions about homeowners or auto insurance.

