Insurance company that serves Mississippians suffers “data security incident”
MCNA Insurance Company Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident
Atlanta, Georgia, May 26, 2023 – MCNA Insurance Company (“MCNA”), which provides services to
State Medicaid agencies and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, announced today that it is reporting
a data security incident that involves the personal information of certain Mississippi residents.
On March 6, 2023, MCNA became aware that an unauthorized party gained access to certain MCNA
systems. Upon discovery the same day, MCNA immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading
security firm. MCNA subsequently discovered that certain systems within the network may have been
infected with malicious code. Law enforcement was contacted.
Through its investigation, MCNA determined that an unauthorized third party was able to access certain
systems and remove copies of some personal information in its computer system between February 26,
2023 and March 7, 2023.
Personal information involved in this incident may have included one or more of the following elements:
(1) demographic information to identify and contact the individual, such as full name, date of birth, address,
telephone and email; (2) Social Security number; (3) driver’s license number or government-issued
identification number; (4) health insurance information, such as name of plan/insurer/government payor,
member/Medicaid/Medicare ID number, plan and/or group number; (5) information regarding
dental/orthodontic care; and (6) billing and claims information, such as account statements and/or claim
status, appeals, and reviews. For some individuals, one or more of these data elements regarding the
member’s parent, guardian, or guarantor may also have been involved. Not all data elements were
involved for all individuals.
MCNA takes privacy and security very seriously. In response to this incident, MCNA has further enhanced
its security and monitoring practices and further strengthened its systems to minimize the risk that a similar
incident occurs in the future.
Affected individuals are being notified and will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity
protection services. Individuals are encouraged to carefully review credit reports and statements sent from
providers and insurance companies to ensure that all account activity is valid. Any questionable charges
should be promptly reported to the company with which the account is maintained.
MCNA sincerely regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern this
incident may cause. Individuals who have questions about this matter or would like additional information
can call toll-free 1-888-220-5006 during 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except
holidays.
MCNA is providing this media notice on behalf of the entities listed below. Since there may be insufficient
contact information for some individuals, notice is also being provided on the entity’s website as permitted
by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Arkansas Department of Human
Services
Florida Agency for Health Care
Administration (Medicaid)
and/or Florida Healthy Kids
Corporation (CHIP)
Louisiana Department of Health
Texas Health and Human
Services Commission
