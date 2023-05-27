Insurance company that serves Mississippians suffers “data security incident”

MCNA Insurance Company Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

Atlanta, Georgia, May 26, 2023 – MCNA Insurance Company (“MCNA”), which provides services to

State Medicaid agencies and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, announced today that it is reporting

a data security incident that involves the personal information of certain Mississippi residents.

On March 6, 2023, MCNA became aware that an unauthorized party gained access to certain MCNA

systems. Upon discovery the same day, MCNA immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading

security firm. MCNA subsequently discovered that certain systems within the network may have been

infected with malicious code. Law enforcement was contacted.

Through its investigation, MCNA determined that an unauthorized third party was able to access certain

systems and remove copies of some personal information in its computer system between February 26,

2023 and March 7, 2023.

Personal information involved in this incident may have included one or more of the following elements:

(1) demographic information to identify and contact the individual, such as full name, date of birth, address,

telephone and email; (2) Social Security number; (3) driver’s license number or government-issued

identification number; (4) health insurance information, such as name of plan/insurer/government payor,

member/Medicaid/Medicare ID number, plan and/or group number; (5) information regarding

dental/orthodontic care; and (6) billing and claims information, such as account statements and/or claim

status, appeals, and reviews. For some individuals, one or more of these data elements regarding the

member’s parent, guardian, or guarantor may also have been involved. Not all data elements were

involved for all individuals.

MCNA takes privacy and security very seriously. In response to this incident, MCNA has further enhanced

its security and monitoring practices and further strengthened its systems to minimize the risk that a similar

incident occurs in the future.

Affected individuals are being notified and will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity

protection services. Individuals are encouraged to carefully review credit reports and statements sent from

providers and insurance companies to ensure that all account activity is valid. Any questionable charges

should be promptly reported to the company with which the account is maintained.

MCNA sincerely regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern this

incident may cause. Individuals who have questions about this matter or would like additional information

can call toll-free 1-888-220-5006 during 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except

holidays.

MCNA is providing this media notice on behalf of the entities listed below. Since there may be insufficient

contact information for some individuals, notice is also being provided on the entity’s website as permitted

by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Arkansas Department of Human

Services

Florida Agency for Health Care

Administration (Medicaid)

and/or Florida Healthy Kids

Corporation (CHIP)

Louisiana Department of Health

Texas Health and Human

Services Commission

