Intense Heat Before a Relief

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have one more day with lots of sunshine and more intense heat just ahead of some cooler temperatures. Mostly clear skies for the rest of your Sunday evening and temperatures cooling off into the 70s. We have mostly clear skies for the rest of your work week to go along with some slightly cooler temperatures, too!

TONIGHT – Most of the rain has clear out of the area for the rest of your Sunay evening and skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid 70s and reaching an overnight low of 76 tonight. Other than it being humid and muggy outside, we are in store for a calm and mild night.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be our last day to deal with some intense heat with more heat warnings that continue until tomorrow night. Highs will reach into the upper 90s tomorrow and heat index values reaching 110 degrees. Heading into the overnight hours for your Monday evening, a cold front will push through our area bringing us much cooler and drier air behind it to give us some relief from the heat!

NEXT WEEK – We have a more clear and slightly cooler week ahead! With the cold front pushing through Monday night, it will drop our temperatures into the 80s and our overnight temperatures into the mid 60s! Mostly clear skies stick around for the rest of your next work week!