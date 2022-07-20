Intense summer heat Wednesday, storms Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – July’s heat and humidity will be in full force Wednesday. Additional storm chances return to end the work week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun today along with fair weather clouds by afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices approaching 110°. There’s a heat advisory and warning in effect for the entire region. A slight breeze may locally reduce the heat index in some cases, but prepare for widespread heat stress concerns today.

THURSDAY: The day begins with a small chance of rain, but higher rain chances will develop in the afternoon. Another weak front will trigger scattered to locally numerous showers and storms in the region after lunch. Storms will tend to cluster, and a few could produce damaging wind gusts as they move south/southwest. The highest severe risk will set up south of Tupelo.

FRIDAY: Thursday’s front will still be lingering about the region and could generate at least isolated storms by afternoon. The coverage should be a bit less relative to Thursday.

WEEKEND: Generally dry and hot weather will be the rule both days. Highs will reach the 90s with heat indices up to 105°. With little to no storms, it’ll be a great pool/lake weekend!