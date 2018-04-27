Investigation continues into 10-hour Clay County stand-off

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a standoff with law enforcement turned shootout continues in Clay County.

Johnny Dismuke is under going surgery in a Tupelo hospital today, with multiple gunshot injuries.

The 10 hour standoff started late Thursday afternoon at a home on Northwood Forrest Road.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says gunfire was exchanged between Dismuke and law enforcement.

Deputies and West Point officers went to Dismuke’s home to serve a mental commitment order.

As they approached the house, Dismuke fired shot and then barricaded himself inside.

A shield stopped the bullets from injuring the officers.

Dismuke was the only person injured.

Charges are expected.

The Mississippi Bureau of investigation has now taken over the investigation