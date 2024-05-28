Investigation: Two children died after house fire in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two children died after an early morning house fire in Lowndes County.

Firefighters were called to 630 Deer Trail at about 3 a.m. That’s just off Pleasant Hill Road in the New Hope area.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said District 3 and District 1 volunteers worked to put out the flames as quickly as possible.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state fire marshal has been called to help with that investigation.

Coroner Greg Merchant said the names of the victims are not being released until family members are notified.

Merchant told WCBI that four other people were injured. One person was critical at Baptist Golden Triangle, one person was flown to Jackson for treatment, one person was taken to a Jackson hospital, and the fourth person was treated and released at the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as they become available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X