Investigators continue search for missing teen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Louisville continue to look for a teenager missing for more than a week.

Montevious Goss was last seen waiting for a ride to school last Wednesday morning outside of his house.

Police said the 16-year-old left his cell phone at home.

His mother told WCBI earlier this week that it’s not like her son to not reach out to someone in the family.

Investigators are asking community members to continue to call in tips.

You can call the Louisville Police department or Winston County Crimestoppers at (662) 773-9999.

