Investigators have identified second Aliceville homicide victim

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Investigators identify the second Aliceville homicide victim and continue to search for a gunman.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says the second victim is 18-year-old JaQuawn Wilder.

18-year-old Lacurtiseous Peebles and Wilder were gunned down outside of a 1st Street Southwest home on Tuesday night.

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

No motive for the gunfire has been released.

Jones tells WCBI that no arrest has been made in the investigation.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting call Aliceville police.