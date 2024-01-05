LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A pair of Lee County burglary suspects may have doubled down on their illegal activity, adding credit card fraud to the possible rap sheet.

On Friday, December 22nd a vehicle was broken into on County Road 681 in the Saltillo area.

Credit cards stolen in that crime were reportedly used a short time later at the Walmart on North Gloster Street in Tupelo.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office believes the people seen in these pictures taken from Walmart security footage may be the suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information on these crimes call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

Your information could be worth cash if it leads to an arrest in the case.