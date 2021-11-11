Investigators released the name of man killed in Macon accident

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators have released the name of the man killed in a Macon hit-and-run accident.

Tommie James Shelton was found lying on the side of Highway 45, near Trailboss Trailers, about 7 AM.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck tells WCBI he believes a southbound 18-wheeler hit the man and kept driving.

No information is available about what type of big rig may have hit the man.

The Macon man died at the scene.

If you have any information about this crash call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.