Investigators say how communities can help solve cases

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With recent shootings in the area, law enforcement is working within the community to piece together who is involved.

Sometimes communication is lost between residents in the area and investigators.

Investigators in Lousiville said that sometimes their biggest asset is the community because they are the eyes and ears of their area. Captain of Investigations, Mike Perkins said cooperation has been the key to cracking cases and getting criminals off the street.

“They see things that we don’t see because of the big area for us to cover all that it’s just impossible. so it’s very important to have the communities trust in the police,” said Perkins.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said many have lost faith in law enforcement over the years.

And that can affect how departments can solve certain crimes and receive tips.

Some feel it’s too dangerous to reach out.

“In a neighborhood where there is a lot of criminal activity and that person is just trying to get by day to day, that person has a family they are going to be very scared of the criminals in that community scared that those people are going to retaliate against them and do something to them and if they don’t have a lot of faith in the officers they are talking to they are going to be very scared to relay that to them,” said Pugh.

Through resources like CrimeStoppers, people in the community can report things anonymously.

Investigator Perkins said these tips can help the department focus its efforts in the right direction.

“With them telling us who, what, when, and where and not revealing their name to the public but it gives efforts to focus on the particular group of people that are doing it and eventually an arrest can be made and charges can be brought against the bad guys,” said Perkins.

Keeping quiet keeps these criminals out on the street.

“If we don’t stop it, it’s gonna be more shooting. They are going to be more aggressive,” said Perkins.

The sheriff said the most important part of working with the community is gaining their trust.

“The biggest thing for our department is we are an older department most of our officers live in this community or have lived in this community for years. We know I guess everybody If it’s someone that I don’t remember it’s somebody our other officers will and you build up a trust in that community by living life here with these people,” said Pugh.

To report any crime anonymously, you can always contact Crimestoppers.

