Investigators searching for suspect involved in car break in

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators hope someone will recognize this suspect who broke into a truck at the sportsplex in Saltillo.

These are images from a surveillance video captured at the WK Webb Sports Complex last Thursday.

The suspect was caught on camera riding a bicycle and then trying to break into a truck parked at the sportsplex.

An eyewitness tried to catch the suspect, but he got away.

If you recognize him or have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi or the Saltillo Police Department. You can also use the P3 Tip App.