Investigators trying to determine what caused deadly house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a deadly fire in Amory this morning.

Firemen were called to Front Street South at about 3:30 AM.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 60-year-old Phillip McDonald died at the scene.

Firefighters found McDonald inside the house.

Gurley says McDonald died from smoke inhalation.

The Amory Fire Department and state fire marshal are investigating the blaze.