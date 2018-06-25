Is Domestic Violence on the rise?

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Domestic violence cases seem to be on the rise in the United States.

And when those incidents move from the home to public spaces, more lives can be put in danger.

But are these public displays becoming more common?

Power and control are the main drivers of domestic violence. The problem is when the control starts to slip; abusers start to look for new ways to take charge.

After Friday’s shooting at the Cracker Barrel in Columbus, more people are concerned about their safety when going out in public; worried about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Victims assistance director Tina Rogers says that these kinds of domestic situations don’t happen that often.

“I don’t think it’s common but because usually the person in control, controls the situation and they have more ways to keep you where they want you. It happens it just doesn’t happen that often,” said Rogers.

But when it does happen, it’s usually after a confrontation goes wrong.

“Because they’ve been in a relationship, the workplace is where they go if they want confrontation or conversation,” said Dandria Swanigan.

While it might seem like domestic violence issues are on the rise, Rogers says that social media is to blame.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen a rise in the domestic violence cases I think we’ve had the same amount of domestic violence cases it’s just now we have social media and social media brings about a lot of the things that we hadn’t seen prior or before,” said Rogers.

Domestic violence rates all depend on if it is reported. And even if it’s reported, sometimes arrests aren’t made, because the victim doesn’t want to press charges.

“In 2017 Safe Haven received 892 crisis calls and information and referrals,” said Swanigan.

“Within a year we see a range in Circuit Court probably from 100 to a couple hundred cases a year,” said Rogers.

Rogers says that violent situations often happen in public, but most of the time witnesses don’t report them.

“Unfortunately, when people see they don’t always say something, and that’s due to the fact that they don’t want to be hurt, and don’t want that rage to come their way. So a lot of times people just walk by. So if you see something, say something, or call the police, or detective, or investigators just so that they can stop,” said Rogers.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, you can contact (662)-327-6040.