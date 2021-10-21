Is it allergies or COVID-19?

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A frequent question many people may ask themselves this fall will be “is it allergies or COVID?” Health experts say some of the symptoms and signs may overlap such as sore throat and runny nose. Research suggests One symptom you can identify as covid is loss of taste and smell. Even if you are fully vaccinated, Dr. Willam Rosenblatt from Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital recommends you still get your flu shots.

“With COVID we tend to forget that flu still kills 30 thousand more Americans every year and the vast majority of those are preventable deaths. So the fastest way and the easiest way to prevent death from flu or getting the flu itself is getting the flu shot.”

If you are feeling strong or unusual symptoms, medical professionals ask you to get tested for both the flu and COVID-19.