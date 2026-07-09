Iso. Storms Today, Heating Up On Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Spotty storms this morning will continue this afternoon. Temperatures ramp up for Friday.

TODAY: Isolated storms will continue throughout the rest of the afternoon, especially for areas further north and east. Morning temperatures stayed in the 80s thanks to mostly cloudy conditions, but some of that will break up and allow temperatures to return back to the normal low to mid 90s by this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few stray storms early will give way to a few passing clouds as lows drop down into the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Most of the area is trending drier for Friday, but the heat once again becomes the main concern. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s Friday afternoon, with temperatures approaching close to 106 during peak heating! A cold front will look to drop afternoon temperatures down close to 90 and increase rain chances heading into Sunday and next week.