Isolated afternoon storms Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry and less humid Tuesday, rain chances and humidity will increase starting Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Staying dry with a few passing clouds. Low temperature near 68°. Humidity will start to increase overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with more humid-feeling air. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected, especially around the Golden Triangle. High temperature near 90°. Chance of rain: 30%.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible. High temperature near 87°. Chance of rain: 30%.

REST OF THE WEEK: With plenty of moisture in place, daily isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The forecast sounds worse than it actually is – it won’t be a washout and we need the rain!

