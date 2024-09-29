Isolated showers for Sunday with more sunshine for next week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another mild end to our weekend with mostly cloudy conditions and a few isolated showers in store for our Sunday. Things quickly begin to clear out for the start of our next work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming up.

TONIGHT – Calm and mild conditions stick around as we look to close out our Saturday evening. We’ll stay dry for the rest of our Saturday night with sky conditions remaining mostly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

TOMORROW – A cloudy and mild start for our Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 60s! Expect another mostly cloudy day with a few isolated showers moving in by the afternoon. We’ll stay mostly dry through mid-morning with showers beginning to move in around noon. Most of the showers look to clear out after sunset. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 80s!

NEXT WEEK – We’ll have much nicer conditions as we look ahead to our next work week! Mostly clear sky conditions with lots of sunshine is in store for us which also allows our temperatures to get even warmer! Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week!