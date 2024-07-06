Isolated showers tomorrow with increasing storms next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A calm end to our Saturday with clouds continuing to build in through the overnight hours. Tomorrow also looks to be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers for some, but most of us will just have overcast conditions. Tolerable temperatures heading into next week with storm chances on the rise.

TONIGHT – A warm and mild night in store for the rest of this evening with winds out of the NNW at 5 mph. Clouds continuing to work their way into the area overnight which will keep our temperatures pretty warm tonight in the middle 70s.

TOMORROW – For your Sunday, things look to stay mostly dry and cloudy with the exception of a few isolated showers across the region. It will be another hot and muggy day with an increase in humidity values. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values back into the triple digits.

NEXT WEEK – Tomorrow is just the start of a cloudy and rainy week ahead with more thunderstorms for the beginning of next week. Some slightly “cooler” temperatures are on the way later in the week with some spots in the upper 80s!