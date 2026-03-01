It has been 32 years since a man went missing in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) Frank Garcia was last seen walking away from his home on Highway 8 East on February 16, 1994.

It is believed that he was carrying two garbage bags of clothes, a 19″ television, and a box of important papers at the time.

Garcia was reported missing nearly a week later when he failed to pick up two of his checks from his job.

He remains missing at this time and his case has not been solved.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Frank Garcia or where he might be, you are asked to contact the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.