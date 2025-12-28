It has been nearly two decades since a man went missing

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) It has been nearly two decades since a man went missing in Tishomingo County.

December 18th marked sixteen years since Johnny Crosby disappeared.

Crosby was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on December 18th, 2009.

His daughter was staying with him at the time because he had been sick and depressed.

She said that prior to his disappearance, he said he believed someone was trying to kill him.

On the day of Crosby’s disappearance, his daughter left him at home while she went to run errands.

When she returned, Crosby was nowhere to be found.

Law enforcement and search and rescue personnel have searched the area, and divers also searched a nearby pond.

No sign of Crosby was found during the search.

If you have any information about where he might be, or what happened to Johnny Crosby, you are asked to contact Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

