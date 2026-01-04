It has now been five years since a woman went missing

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCB) It has now been five years since a woman went missing in Union County.

On New Yer’s day in 2021, Jessica Stacks and her boyfriend Jerry Baggett, went to a friend’s house to rent or a buy a boat.

Bagget said that he and stacks planned to take the boat down a river to hunt for animals.

He also said Stacks left her phone with the friend so that they would have a way to call for a ride when they were done.

Baggett and a female were seen on surveillance video getting gas in a truck.

Hitched to the truck, was a boat with no motor.

On the video, you can see the passenger door open to show a female inside of the truck. Baggett alleges that the female in the video is Stacks and that after leaving the gas station, the two launched the boat near a bridge on County Road 46 into the Little Tallahatchie River in Union County.

The victim has not been seen or heard from since she was last seen.

If you have any information about where Jessica Stacks might be, you are asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

