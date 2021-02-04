Itawamba Co. man convicted of killing his child will not get a new trial

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court overturns a decision that would have given an Itawamba County man a new trial.

Justices ruled the Mississippi Court of Appeals should not have granted Joshua Clark a new trial.

- Advertisement -

He argued that a doctor’s testimony should not have been allowed.

Clark was convicted of killing his four-month-old daughter, Kyllie, in 2008.

The doctor testified that the infant died from shaken baby syndrome.

With today’s decision, Clark’s original 40-year sentence is upheld and he will remain in prison.