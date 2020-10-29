Itawamba Community College, Fulton campus to receive a new dorm

Itawamba Community College (WCBI) – Students at the Itawamba Community College Fulton campus will soon get a new dorm.

School leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony earlier today.

The new 72 thousand square foot facility will hold 246 beds.

The building will be sectioned off into male and female floors.

Right now, students have to join a waiting list if they want to stay on campus.

Educators hope the new dorm will help this issue and provide more resources for students.

“It’s going to help increase enrollment we hope, also, give more students the opportunity to do more things on campus,” said Dr. Chade Case, Housing Director.

“It really projects us forward and gives us the ability to serve so many more students and to bring them into the opportunities that await for them right here at Itawamba Community College,” said Dr. Jay Allen, ICC President

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.