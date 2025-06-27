Itawamba County Sheriff in search of missing man in the area

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Anthony Terrell Morgan was last seen between 9:30 and 9:45 pm on Saturday, June 21.

At the time, he was wearing white shorts and a white shirt.

He was driving a black 4-door 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up with license plate 316IT1.

The truck was spotted between 11 pm on Tuesday night, June 24, and the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 25, at Blu Majik, a bar and grill in Tupelo.

Morgan is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds.

If you have seen Anthony Terrell Morgan or know where he might be, call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office or the Tupelo Police Department.

