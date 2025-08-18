Its Hot Y’all!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid weather is locked in place before some late week relief as Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic. A new area of interest for tropical development is right behind it, but it is way too early for anything other than watching.

TODAY: HOT! Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index over 105 this afternoon. Could see some places hit 100 this afternoon. Primarily sunny, with a few clouds around and an isolated shower/storm this afternoon. Heat Advisory is in place for our entire viewing area.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, with lows in the middle 70s. Very warm and humid.

TOMORROW: Similar to Monday! Could see some highs around 100 degrees. Isolated shower/storm possible.

TROPICS: Behind Erin, who is slowly curving away from the US, is an area of interest that has a medium chance of development in the next week. Do not get worked up by details on track or intensity on social media, those specifics can’t be had this far out. Just something to watch, no concern yet.