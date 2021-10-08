It’s October…where’s fall?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Fall began several weeks ago in mid-September, and there was a refreshing feel to the air thanks to an unseasonably strong cold front. Now, the Twin States are baking in October heat!

While the Southeast has been seeing warmer-than-average conditions, the western United States are already seeing snow in the high elevations! That’s not too uncommon, but the pattern for the next week to 10 days looks to favor cooler air staying west of the Rockies.

Average high temperatures in north Mississippi for early October are still in the lower 80s. Those averages fall into the 70s by the middle of the month, and the forecast calls for above average temperatures (above 80 degrees) to continue for at least the next week.

The latest it’s gotten to 90 degrees can be much later in October or even early November for the Golden Triangle. While not explicitly forecast, some of north Mississippi could see 90 degrees in the next several days.