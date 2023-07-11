Jackpot continues to rise for Powerball, Mega Millions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Jackpots are growing and so is the interest in the lottery drawings.

The Powerball stands at $725 million and the Mega Millions is at an estimated $500 million.

If you won both jackpots, that’s a winning of over a billion dollars.

Everybody can dream, right?

Don’t worry though, there’s still time to buy tickets.

The Mega Millions drawing is tonight, so get going.

The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night.

Recently a winning Powerball ticket was bought in Starkville.

