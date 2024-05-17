Governor signs bill banning ‘squatted vehicles’ in Mississippi

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a trucking trend that has revved up some strong emotions.

And come July 1, “squatted vehicles” will be illegal on Mississippi roads.

Last week, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill making it a misdemeanor to drive one of these modified motor vehicles.

House Bill 349 bans “squatted vehicles” in Mississippi.

But what is considered “squatted”?

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, that would be “trucks or vehicles with front fenders raised four inches or more higher than the rear fenders.”

Jimmy Bolin, manager for H&H Truck and Outdoor said making sure those ends meet is fairly simple.

“Most of the kits were all sold to where your truck would be leveled when you get through with the kit but if you leave off the back part, obviously that’s when you are going to get a squatted truck,” Bolin said.

Bolin sees the reasoning behind the new law.

“I guess it’s dangerous,” Bolin said. “You can’t really see over the hood. I know when I’m driving and I’m approaching one of those vehicles, the headlights are kind of blinding you too so I think they’re doing it for safety. It’s more of a safety issue than anything.”

Haley Bray is a truck owner and said some drivers like to customize their vehicles but that personal flair shouldn’t come at the risk of other drivers’ safety.

“I think it’s being unique,” Bray said. “I mean to each their own I don’t have a problem with somebody customizing or modifying their vehicles. My issue is when it becomes dangerous for others. You can modify your vehicle however you want to, you know make it your own, that’s perfectly fine, that’s what we do with ours but just keep it safe.”

Jimmy Bolin said his crew at H&H can make sure you’re driving right.

“The problems that you can have, if you’ve got a truck that is that way we can help you measure it and see if you are legal so if you want to come down then there’s no charge for that,” Bolin said. “We’ll be glad to give you any advice we can and we will do it for free.”

Getting ticketed for driving a squatted vehicle will cost you anywhere from a fine to a suspended driver’s license.

