More federal dollars head to airports across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More federal dollars are coming to airports across Mississippi.

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport and Tupelo Regional Airport will both receive $1.3 million annually.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the FAA legislation will invest in aviation systems and airport infrastructure.

The bill also reauthorizes the Essential Air Service, which is what Tupelo has in place.

Mississippi State University will continue to house the Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems until at 2028.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X