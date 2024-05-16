3rd-grade state reading assessment passing numbers hold steady

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The number of third graders passing the state reading assessment holds steady.

Numbers from the Mississippi Department of Education showed that 75.7% of third graders passed the first test.

Last year, 76.3% passed on the first try.

In our viewing area, the Monroe County School District had the highest percentage of third graders passing the assessment on the first try at 92.4%. That’s the second highest in the state.

Baldwyn School District scored the lowest at 45.8%.

For those that did not pass, a second test was given earlier this month.

A second retest will be in June.

