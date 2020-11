JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Some people in west Jackson spend today cleaning up after an early morning tornado.

The tornado touched down on Clinton Boulevard and went into a nearby neighborhood.

Several trees were knocked down, including some that fell on homes.

The path was just over half a mile.

There was no warning in place when the tornado touched down at about 7:20 AM.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 twister packed 90 mile per hour winds.