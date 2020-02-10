Jackson State University president resigns after prostitution sting arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson State University’s president resigned after being arrested in a prostitution sting.

Dr. William Bynum was arrested by Clinton police over the weekend. He’s charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.

The Institutions of Higher Learning said Bynum resigned effective immediately and it will meet soon discuss the leadership at the university.

WCBI news partner, WLBT, reported Clinton police made 17 arrests in the sting operation after making contact through the dark web.

Shonda McCarthy, who is listed as a JSU professor, was also arrested in the operation.