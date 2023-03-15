Jackson State University president officially resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A state education leader previously on paid leave is resigning.

Thomas Hudson’s resignation as school president of Jackson State University is effective by March 31st.

Hudson will remain on paid administrative leave through the end of the month.

He has served as president since November 2020.

Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony will continue to serve as interim president of JSU.

Future leadership will be discussed by the Board of Trustees later this month at its regular meeting.