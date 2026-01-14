Jamal Roberts to perform the National Anthem at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium

MISSISSIPPI /FLORIDA (WCBI) – A Mississippi Native will soon hit the gridiron at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Jamal Roberts will perform the National Anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens next Monday.

The singer from Meridian is no stranger to the big stage; he was crowned the winner of season 23 of American Idol.

Since his win, Roberts has been making special appearances and last October released his single, “Nothing Compares.”

He is also up for a Grammy in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for his live rendition of “Still” with Jonathan McReynolds.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.