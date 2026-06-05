Work expected to begin soon on the Senator Terry Brown Amphitheater

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Soon, Columbus residents and those passing through town will have another entertainment venue.

Work is expected to begin on the Senator Terry Brown Amphitheater on Monday, June 8.

This will be phase three of the years-long project.

Mayor Stephen Jones said after adding concrete, workers plan to install seating, a concession stand, and restrooms.

Burks-Modercai is the contractor for this phase of the Amphitheater.

The project is funded by the City of Columbus, the state of Mississippi, and the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jones said each contributed $1 million for the completion of the Amphitheater.

Officials expect the work to be complete by Spring 2027.

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