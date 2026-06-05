Debate on former interim chief B.J. Edwards continues

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Winona, there’s an ongoing debate as to whether former interim chief B.J. Edwards will retire Snitch.

During a special-called meeting that was cancelled due to lack of a quorum, Flowers announced his vetoes.

Thursday, Mayor Jerry Flowers vetoed the board’s decision not to retire Snitch.

Flowers says he vetoed the decision because it wasn’t fiscally responsible.

He also vetoed the decision of the board to have former city clerk Tracy Holcomb resign effective immediately.

Flowers told those in attendance that even though that decision was a unanimous one, he checked, and he could, in fact, veto it.

The board can overturn both of Flowers vetoes, but they need a 4-1 vote to do so.

The vetoes will be taken up during their July meeting.

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