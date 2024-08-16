Jaxson Dart tabbed to Manning Award preseason watch list

Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart was named to the Manning Award preseason watch list Thursday. The list features 29 quarterbacks — including six from the SEC.

The award was created in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The winner will be selected by a panel — that includes the Mannings — and revealed following the national championship.

In 2023, Dart threw for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns — while throwing just five interceptions. He rushed for 391 yards and eight touchdowns as well.

