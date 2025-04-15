Madison Scott selected 14th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Scott becomes the eighth Ole Miss player drafted in program history

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- It’s been a long time coming for Madison Scott. Five seasons and 155 games at Ole Miss, to be exact.

While Scott’s career in Oxford may be over, her professional career is just getting started. The Dallas Wings selected Scott with the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft, making her the eighth player in program history to do so. She also becomes the third player drafted in the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era as well.

“I’m just so blessed, that’s why you saw those tears,” Scott said. “I have been blessed to play this game at a high level, five years straight with no injuries. God has placed me around great teammates, God has allowed me to experience things that I never thought I would experience, and allowed me to create memories that I never imagined.”

Scott was the third player selected by the wings in the draft, joining No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, No. 12 overall pick Aziaha James, No. 27 overall pick JJ Quinerly, and No. 31 overall pick Aaronette Vonleh as the five players taken by the Wings.