Two Falcons sign off to play at East Mississippi Community College

Jace O'Neal and Wilton Bush put pen to paper to continue their basketball careers collegiately

COLUMBUS, MS (WCBI)- It was a quite memorable morning for two Columbus students.

Senior student-athletes Jace O’Neal and Wilton Bush signed off to continue their basketball careers at East Mississippi College. They were surrounded by their family, friends, and peers in the Columbus High School Gymnasium Wednesday morning as the two put pen to paper.

For Bush, this was a dream that he saw many others pursue; motivating him do to the same.

“Growing up, I have seen everybody else do it,” Bush said. “It was my goal to do it, and I’m glad I did. It feels good to know that I have everybody supporting me.”

Bush was a Falcons starter on a team that went 24-5 last season, helping lead the Falcons on another deep playoff run. He will continue to be teammates with O’Neal, who will join him at EMCC next fall.

“It feels amazing man,” O’Neal said. “A lot of long nights, early mornings, to finally have the decision, it feels great.”

With both O’Neal and Bush signing to EMCC, the two teammates-and good friends-will look to continue to shine on the court for years to come.